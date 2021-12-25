Fortuna (FOTA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $254,587.12 and $49.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fortuna has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

