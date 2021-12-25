Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Boosted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 2.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 12.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Shares of FTNT opened at $349.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.76. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

