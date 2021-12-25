Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 18,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 126,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $20.25 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

