Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,497.80

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,497.80 ($19.79) and traded as low as GBX 1,460 ($19.29). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,475 ($19.49), with a volume of 25,086 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,498.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,472.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £856.47 million and a P/E ratio of 30.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

