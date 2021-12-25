Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £180 ($237.81) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($224.60) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a £162 ($214.03) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($224.60) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($198.18) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($254.99) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £164.63 ($217.51).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £114.05 ($150.68) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £119.92 and its 200-day moving average price is £131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £20.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -274.16. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,912 ($130.96) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($260.02).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.