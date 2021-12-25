Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $145.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.17.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,814 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,734,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 772,467 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after acquiring an additional 480,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after acquiring an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $129.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.93. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.