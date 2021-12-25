FLO (FLO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

