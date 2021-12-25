First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 85,829 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,091,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,829 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 4.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in AON were worth $311,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in AON by 48.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $464,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in AON by 3.3% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 139,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.44 and its 200 day moving average is $278.55. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.