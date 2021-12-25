First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 457 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $569.62 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.