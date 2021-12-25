First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,000.

Separately, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

