First Pacific Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Upwork worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $8,493,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Upwork by 32.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 31.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

