First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.51

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.51 and traded as high as $41.70. First Merchants shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 113,485 shares trading hands.

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $1,498 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,702,000 after buying an additional 198,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,967,000 after buying an additional 39,838 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 49,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,568,000 after buying an additional 824,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,942,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

