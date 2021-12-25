First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

