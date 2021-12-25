Financial Review: Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) vs. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get StoneCo alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 3 6 3 0 2.00 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

StoneCo presently has a consensus price target of $45.70, indicating a potential upside of 162.49%. Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.12%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -7.57% -1.98% -0.85% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and Kyndryl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $644.50 million 8.34 $165.69 million ($0.18) -96.72 Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Kyndryl.

Summary

StoneCo beats Kyndryl on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.