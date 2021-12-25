Financial Review: Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Codexis alerts:

This table compares Codexis and Origin Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis $69.06 million 31.38 -$24.01 million ($0.24) -139.16 Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Origin Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codexis.

Volatility and Risk

Codexis has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Codexis and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis 0 0 6 0 3.00 Origin Materials 0 3 1 0 2.25

Codexis presently has a consensus target price of $32.17, indicating a potential downside of 3.69%. Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Codexis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Codexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Codexis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Codexis and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis -14.82% -9.02% -6.87% Origin Materials N/A 3.15% 0.74%

Summary

Origin Materials beats Codexis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc. is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market. The Novel Biotherapeutics segment targets new opportunities to discover and improve biotherapeutic drug candidates. Its products include screening kits and Codex HiFi Hot Start DNA Polymerase. The company was founded in January 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.