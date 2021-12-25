Financial Analysis: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) versus Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Fibra Danhos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.13 -$288.51 million $0.50 7.62 Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fibra Danhos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Fibra Danhos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust 118.27% 10.80% 4.11% Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and Fibra Danhos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 Fibra Danhos 1 0 0 0 1.00

New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.80%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Fibra Danhos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

