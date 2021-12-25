FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.58. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

