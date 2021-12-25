FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $550.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FactSet Research Systems traded as high as $478.89 and last traded at $477.43, with a volume of 339584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.83.
FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.40.
In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.45.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.
About FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
