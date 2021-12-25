FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $550.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FactSet Research Systems traded as high as $478.89 and last traded at $477.43, with a volume of 339584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.83.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

