Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

