Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0313 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

EXETF opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EXETF. TD Securities cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.