Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,158 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,266 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,040 shares of company stock worth $25,781,111. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $183.78 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

