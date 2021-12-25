Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 1,077,693 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $71.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.14.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,951 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

