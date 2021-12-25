Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 799.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after buying an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after buying an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,738,000 after buying an additional 155,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

