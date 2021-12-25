Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 75 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

