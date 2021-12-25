Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,875 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

