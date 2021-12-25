Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 52.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Discovery by 5.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.