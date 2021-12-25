Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 400 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 55.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.99 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.