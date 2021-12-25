Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires New Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $102.85 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

