Evercore ISI Trims Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Target Price to $25.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.22.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $985.95 million and a PE ratio of 498.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.40%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

