Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Decreased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Etsy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $228.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

