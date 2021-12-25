Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush increased their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $228.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.80 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.