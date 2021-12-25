Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBKDY shares. Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €40.00 ($44.94) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($53.93) to €51.00 ($57.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

EBKDY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,008. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

