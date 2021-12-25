Eric Xavier Heine Sells 3,000 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $15,268.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

Mercer International stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Mercer International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

