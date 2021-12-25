EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

