Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.35

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.35 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14.51 ($0.19). Enteq Upstream shares last traded at GBX 14.51 ($0.19), with a volume of 57 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.32. The company has a market capitalization of £9.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06.

In related news, insider Andrew Law acquired 51,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £8,168.96 ($10,792.65).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

