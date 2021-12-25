Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,421,421 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $755.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

