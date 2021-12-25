Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENB. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

