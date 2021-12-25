ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.36

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $11.49. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 14,907 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2724 per share. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

