Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 323,486 shares changing hands.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Emerson Radio at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

