Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 649 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

