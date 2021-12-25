Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,782 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.