Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,020 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,893,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 79,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.