Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,343 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,080 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $2,156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,608 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in eBay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 66,218 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,690 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY opened at $64.89 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.