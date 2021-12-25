Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 75,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 567,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 20.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

LIN opened at $339.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.03. The company has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $343.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.