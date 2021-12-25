Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,728 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 31,961 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.19% of Electronic Arts worth $78,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

