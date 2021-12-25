Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,346.50 ($17.79).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.76) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.76) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.27) to GBX 1,477 ($19.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.31) to GBX 1,400 ($18.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.84) to GBX 1,450 ($19.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ECM opened at GBX 1,205 ($15.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.66. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 863 ($11.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,181.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,096.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

