eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get eGain alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

EGAN opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of eGain by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of eGain by 218.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 104.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 84,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of eGain by 125.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 79,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 76,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.