Efinity 1-Day Volume Tops $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.51 or 0.07953849 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,744.15 or 0.99940573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00053547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

