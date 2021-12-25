Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Up 6.4%

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.28 and last traded at $52.28. 4,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,623,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BROS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $43,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.