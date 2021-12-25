Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

BROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $5,670,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $17,127,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $52.85 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

